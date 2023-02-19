Altium Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 140,000 Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,000. Akero Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.7% of Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Altium Capital Management LP owned 0.30% of Akero Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 70.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after buying an additional 770,924 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 698.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 520,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after buying an additional 455,525 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 24.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,735,000 after buying an additional 453,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,232,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,679,000 after buying an additional 355,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.2% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,882,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after buying an additional 329,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $1,226,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,999 shares in the company, valued at $18,201,210.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Akero Therapeutics news, Director Seth Loring Harrison sold 11,101 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $521,080.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,968.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $1,226,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,999 shares in the company, valued at $18,201,210.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,741,077 shares of company stock worth $76,358,741. 10.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $54.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.31.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AKRO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

