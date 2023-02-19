Altium Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)

Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.37% of 2seventy bio worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 6.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in 2seventy bio by 7.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in 2seventy bio in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSVT stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90.

In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 6,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $68,900.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,610,942.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 6,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $68,900.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,610,942.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 3,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $33,283.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,098.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,113 shares of company stock valued at $323,226 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSVT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on 2seventy bio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 2seventy bio from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on 2seventy bio from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

