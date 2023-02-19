Altium Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 900,000 Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 900,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.73% of Affimed at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,953,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Affimed by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,243,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after buying an additional 130,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Affimed by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its position in shares of Affimed by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,274,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 691,817 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Affimed by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 989,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 144,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Affimed alerts:

Affimed Stock Performance

Shares of AFMD opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.65. Affimed has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $125.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Affimed

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Affimed from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affimed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

(Get Rating)

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.