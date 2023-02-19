Altium Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Castle Biosciences

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $59,789.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 289,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,033,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $95,020.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,869 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $59,789.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 289,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,033,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,072 shares of company stock valued at $507,358 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $48.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $25.64.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSTL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

