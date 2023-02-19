Altium Capital Management LP Acquires 4,000 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Altium Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Karuna Therapeutics comprises 1.4% of Altium Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 19.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 132.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after buying an additional 120,709 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.30, for a total transaction of $3,424,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $1,003,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.30, for a total value of $3,424,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,227 shares of company stock worth $7,622,575. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.75.

KRTX stock opened at $197.38 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.26 and a 12-month high of $278.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.38 and its 200 day moving average is $217.57.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

