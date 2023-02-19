Altium Capital Management LP Acquires 25,000 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Altium Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Intra-Cellular Therapies accounts for about 1.7% of Altium Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Altium Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $50.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.06. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $66.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITCI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,819,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,309 shares in the company, valued at $60,516,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,621.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,819,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,516,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,083 shares of company stock worth $4,760,165 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

