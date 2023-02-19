AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Shares Sold by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,777 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.93% of AltC Acquisition worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $4,973,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,585,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,217,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

AltC Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE:ALCC opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

AltC Acquisition Company Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

