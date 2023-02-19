Alpha Finance Lab Market Cap Reaches $130.80 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 19th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $130.80 million and $13.42 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000533 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.97 or 0.01286887 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013639 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00036277 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $401.61 or 0.01635695 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001278 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.