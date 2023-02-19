Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.95. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

