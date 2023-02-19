Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 477.4% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 408.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

LNT stock opened at $53.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.53. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.30%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

