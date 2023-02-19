Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) PT Raised to C$3.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Barrington Research set a C$3.50 price target on Alithya Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Alithya Group Stock Performance

ALYA opened at C$2.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.48. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of C$1.95 and a 1 year high of C$3.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$217.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.