Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Holdings Lowered by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ARE stock opened at $161.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.74 and a 1 year high of $206.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total value of $582,893.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,114,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 337,026 shares in the company, valued at $50,553,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total transaction of $582,893.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,114,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,354 shares of company stock valued at $7,880,217 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.