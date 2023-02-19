Alchemix USD (ALUSD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,982.57

Alchemix USD (ALUSD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Alchemix USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemix USD has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Alchemix USD has a total market capitalization of $238.36 million and approximately $1,982.57 worth of Alchemix USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.99 or 0.00422235 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,888.36 or 0.27969610 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Alchemix USD Token Profile

Alchemix USD’s launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix USD’s total supply is 3,291,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,707,111 tokens. Alchemix USD’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alchemix USD is alchemixfi.medium.com. Alchemix USD’s official website is alchemix.fi.

Alchemix USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix is a platform to create yield-backed synthetic tokens.The requirements for creating such a synthetic token is that any existing token, such as stablecoins or ERC20s, must already have a yield generating mechanism on chain. This could be lending markets, such as Compound or AAVE, or vault-like products, such as the yvDAI Vault, or aLINK Vault. The Alchemix team are targeting stablecoins for our first synthetic token, which will be called alUSD (the al denoting the Alchemix platform).The plan is for alUSD to be mintable from several stablecoins, but the protocol will initially only support DAI. The examples in the following sections for alUSD will apply to other al-Tokens in a near identical way. The dApp contains the following components: Vaults, Transmuter, Farming, and Treasury.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemix USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

