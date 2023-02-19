Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ABNB. Gordon Haskett lowered Airbnb from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Airbnb from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.78.

Airbnb Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $131.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.20 and its 200 day moving average is $106.76. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $182.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Insider Activity

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,733,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,733,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,850 shares of company stock worth $77,083,564 over the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 161.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Airbnb by 16.4% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 3.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth $1,328,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Airbnb by 23.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb



Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

