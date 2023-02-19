Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.78.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Down 5.6 %

ABNB stock opened at $131.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $182.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.76. The stock has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $978,387.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,485.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $978,387.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,485.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 664,850 shares of company stock valued at $77,083,564. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,719 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,020,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,442,000 after purchasing an additional 243,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,331,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,246,000 after purchasing an additional 140,302 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,155,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,144,000 after purchasing an additional 199,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.