Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABNB. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.78.

Airbnb Trading Down 5.6 %

ABNB opened at $131.60 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $182.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.76.

Insider Activity

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,370 shares in the company, valued at $9,681,634.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $473,357.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,681,634.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 664,850 shares of company stock worth $77,083,564. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Airbnb by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Airbnb by 22.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Airbnb by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

