Aion (AION) Price Up 6.7% This Week

Aion (AION) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $20.61 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.73 or 0.00247760 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00102213 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00057944 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00058278 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003968 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000407 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

