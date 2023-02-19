Aion (AION) Achieves Market Cap of $19.96 Million

Aion (AION) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $19.96 million and $1.19 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00233745 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00099410 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00056593 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00058892 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004026 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000415 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.