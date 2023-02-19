Agora (API) to Release Earnings on Monday

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th.
Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 66.17% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. On average, analysts expect Agora to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Agora Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of API stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. Agora has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $12.50.
Separately, Bank of America lowered their price target on Agora from $34.30 to $5.40 in a research note on Friday, November 25th.
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.
