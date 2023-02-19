Agora (API) to Release Earnings on Monday

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 66.17% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. On average, analysts expect Agora to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of API stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. Agora has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $12.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Agora by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Agora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Agora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Agora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Agora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America lowered their price target on Agora from $34.30 to $5.40 in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

