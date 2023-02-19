Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Announces Earnings Results

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $46.23 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

AEM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

