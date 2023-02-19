Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.