Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Position Trimmed by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,925 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 22.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.3% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 63,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.88.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $69.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.16.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Aflac declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,278. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

