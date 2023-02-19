aelf (ELF) Reaches Market Cap of $135.28 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 18th. aelf has a market capitalization of $135.28 million and approximately $7.56 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, aelf has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000974 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010410 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00007635 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004647 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001793 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,877,129 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

