Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, February 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0977 per share by the technology company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Advanced Info Service Public’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Advanced Info Service Public Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AVIFY remained flat at $5.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.30. Advanced Info Service Public has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $7.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of mobile telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. The firm provides domestic mobile, international direct dialing, and international roaming service.

