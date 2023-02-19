Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,344,000 after buying an additional 40,829 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,027,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,934,000 after buying an additional 144,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,760,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,805,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,790,000 after buying an additional 111,086 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 884,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,502,000 after buying an additional 12,746 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $97.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.57. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.78.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

