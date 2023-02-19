Adshares Price Reaches $1.14 on Major Exchanges (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Adshares has a market capitalization of $41.70 million and approximately $121,393.63 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00004614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Adshares has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 36,487,771 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

