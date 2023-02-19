Adshares One Day Trading Volume Reaches $173,246.73 (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $42.15 million and approximately $173,246.73 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Adshares has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00004681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010402 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00007627 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000971 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001827 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 36,487,771 coins. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

