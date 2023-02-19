ABBC Coin Price Hits $0.0753 on Exchanges (ABBC)

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One ABBC Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0753 or 0.00000307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ABBC Coin has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. ABBC Coin has a total market capitalization of $82.79 million and $16.30 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ABBC Coin Coin Profile

ABBC Coin (CRYPTO:ABBC) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,188,567 coins. The official message board for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com/blog. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. ABBC Coin’s official website is abbccoin.com.

ABBC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alibabacoin is a decentralised e-commerce ecosystem that creates a link between businesses and consumers through blockchain technology. The Alibabacoin platform offers many possibilities to the users that include learning resources for the users, payment system on businesses & exchanges, a trading option through the internal P2P Exchange, participation on Social & Charity donations and the main feature shopping with ABBC.ABBC provides a blockchain platform that aims to ensure seamless cryptocurrency transactions for everyone. Through their own digital wallet service, users can conduct transactions.”

