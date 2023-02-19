6,887 Shares in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,887 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.50. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $72.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AtriCure Profile

ATRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AtriCure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.