6,887 Shares in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,887 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AtriCure Stock Performance
Shares of ATRC stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.50. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $72.31.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AtriCure Profile
AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.
