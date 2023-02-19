63,909 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Acquired by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 63,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 1.3% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFIC. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 747,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,319,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,460,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,704,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,666,000 after buying an additional 81,950 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.18. The stock had a trading volume of 548,126 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average of $22.01.

