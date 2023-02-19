50,000 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Acquired by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,350,000. Biogen accounts for about 2.6% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 39.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 15.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 10.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Biogen from $359.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Biogen from $345.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.54.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $278.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.22. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.98 and a 200-day moving average of $261.75.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

