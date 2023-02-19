3,345 Shares in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,166,000 after purchasing an additional 223,574 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Brunswick by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,662,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,693,000 after purchasing an additional 622,720 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its position in Brunswick by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 2,287,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,537,000 after purchasing an additional 537,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Brunswick by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,774,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BC stock opened at $89.11 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $98.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Brunswick from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brunswick from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, December 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.23.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

