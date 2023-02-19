25,452 Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 36.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 116.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Edison International by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,703,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,815,214,000 after acquiring an additional 814,769 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Edison International by 105.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,458,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,347,000 after acquiring an additional 747,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.77. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $73.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 156.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

