21,600 Shares in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Bought by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $44.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

