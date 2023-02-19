2,109,270 Shares in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Acquired by Towle & Co

Towle & Co acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,109,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,456,000. JELD-WEN makes up 3.0% of Towle & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Towle & Co owned about 2.50% of JELD-WEN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in JELD-WEN by 133.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 225,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 128,900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in JELD-WEN by 27.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 15,358 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in JELD-WEN by 1.2% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 163,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in JELD-WEN by 29.2% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in JELD-WEN by 63.8% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 46,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 17,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $80,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 105,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,360. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $12.87. 616,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,187. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 2.31. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JELD-WEN from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.27.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

