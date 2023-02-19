18,654 Shares in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth $435,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth $501,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,601,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 800,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 91,313 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LUNG shares. Citigroup raised Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America cut Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pulmonx from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Pulmonx from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

Pulmonx Stock Performance

Pulmonx Profile

Pulmonx stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. Pulmonx Co. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 8.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25.

(Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.