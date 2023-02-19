16,874 Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Purchased by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,002,000 after purchasing an additional 167,929 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 41.9% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,360,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,650 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 18.1% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,703,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,991,000 after purchasing an additional 876,099 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 4.6% in the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,624,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,891,000 after acquiring an additional 204,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in US Foods by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,030,000 after acquiring an additional 30,513 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of USFD stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average is $32.84. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $39.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USFD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of US Foods to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

In related news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 61,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $2,351,718.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,185.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.