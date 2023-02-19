1,380 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Acquired by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,380 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,199,000 after buying an additional 1,022,903 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,771,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,491,000 after buying an additional 479,356 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,725,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,263,000 after buying an additional 321,581 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,334,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,250,000 after buying an additional 321,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after buying an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $185.65 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $197.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.63.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VMC. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.75.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

