11,859 Shares in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,479 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 266.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 55,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 40,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RXRX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Insider Activity

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In other news, insider Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,145.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,145.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 141,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $1,062,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,935,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,514,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 382,235 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,312 and sold 152,506 shares valued at $1,286,728. Insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $14.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.