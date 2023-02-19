10,095 Shares in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Bought by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Azenta by 18.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Azenta by 43.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Azenta by 29.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Azenta by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $46.45 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $89.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 349.08%. The company had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Azenta’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZTA. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stephens lowered Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Azenta from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Azenta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.