100,000 Shares in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Bought by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Maven Securities LTD owned approximately 0.70% of Unity Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBX. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $3,970,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 51,003 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 39.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 111,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $64,000.

Unity Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UBX opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $61.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.80. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Unity Biotechnology

UBX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $80.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Unity Biotechnology to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

