Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $479.85

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $479.85 and traded as low as $469.80. Zurich Insurance Group shares last traded at $469.80, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Zurich Insurance Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.47.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurich Insurance Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Zurich Insurance Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.