Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in Zoetis by 7.8% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Zoetis by 194.7% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 397,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,990,000 after acquiring an additional 262,823 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 534,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,088,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 47,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $172.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $201.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.72. The company has a market capitalization of $79.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

