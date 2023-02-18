Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) General Counsel Sells $33,332.84 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $33,332.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,229 shares in the company, valued at $706,016.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.96. 872,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,282. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -102.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.47.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

