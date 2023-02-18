Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens Sells 1,777 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $83,447.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,705.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Zillow Group Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ Z opened at $45.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average of $35.91. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $63.18. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 424.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,950,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,593 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 803.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,215,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,880,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 316.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,065,000 after buying an additional 850,620 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Zillow Group

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.