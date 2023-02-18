Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 53.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 20.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 1.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

ZD stock opened at $82.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 1.14. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $109.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

