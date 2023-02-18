ZEON (ZEON) Market Cap Achieves $35.81 Million

ZEON (ZEON) traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 17th. One ZEON token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $35.81 million and approximately $27,207.96 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded 55.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON’s launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network.

ZEON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain.ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

