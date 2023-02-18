ZEDXION (USDZ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $86.06 Billion

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last seven days, ZEDXION has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. ZEDXION has a total market capitalization of $86.06 billion and approximately $1.78 million worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEDXION token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00004019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.08 or 0.00422677 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,894.65 or 0.27998891 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ZEDXION Profile

ZEDXION launched on May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens. ZEDXION’s official website is zedxion.io. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEDXION’s official message board is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZEDXION Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion is based on the Ethereum, Binance and Tron protocol & conforms to the ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard. The Company created & deployed the tokens-based smart contract, which creates & maintains a ledger that maps Ethereum, Binance and Tron addresses to token balances & implements this ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard.Zedxion has been built to be a multi-chain application, if in the future new chains emerge that could benefit from Zedxion then those chains will be considered for integration.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEDXION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEDXION using one of the exchanges listed above.

