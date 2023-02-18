Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $3.70 to $4.00 EPS.
Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $322.58 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $440.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.81.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $319.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.43.
Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.
