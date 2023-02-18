Zcash (ZEC) Market Capitalization Tops $750.34 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Zcash has a total market cap of $750.34 million and $73.98 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $45.95 or 0.00186445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00071048 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00054499 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002306 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.